Amaravati Outer Ring Road Land Acquisition: Clearing the Air on Width and Farmer Concerns

Concerns have been rising among farmers over land acquisition for the Amaravati Outer Ring Road project. The anxiety began after a recent gazette notification mentioned a land width of 250 meters, while earlier proposals had clearly stated that the road would be built within a 140 meter corridor. This difference triggered fear of excessive land loss and livelihood uncertainty in several villages.

Officials have now clarified that the road will be constructed strictly within 140 meters. The reference to 250 meters in the notification is only a precautionary measure. Since the statutory 3A notification process is not yet complete, detailed field surveys and boundary markings cannot legally be done. Authorities are currently relying on GPS mapping. If boundaries are fixed prematurely, even a small variation of 5 to 10 meters on the ground could force the entire process to restart. That would delay the project by at least a year. To avoid this risk, a wider buffer was mentioned at the preliminary stage. Once objections are addressed and surveys are completed, land acquisition will be limited to 140 meters and the same will be recorded in the final notification.

The project affects 18 villages across Kanchikacherla, Veerulapadu, G Konduru, and Mylavaram mandals. Around 1,416 hectares spread over 1,798 survey numbers are proposed for acquisition. Farmers fear loss of fertile agricultural land and say consultations were inadequate.

Officials have urged farmers not to panic and assured transparency in the objections process. The Outer Ring Road was initially approved at a width of 70 meters with a project cost of ₹16,310 crore. Following discussions led by N. Chandrababu Naidu, service roads on both sides were added to improve access for nearby villages. Authorities maintain that the final outcome will balance infrastructure growth with farmer interests.