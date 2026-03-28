x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
View all stories
Home > Politics

Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh

Published on March 28, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh
image
Dacoit: Adivi Sesh Fires Up Chicchubuddi
image
Lenin Team Breaks Silence on Release
image
Change of Plan from Anudeep KV
image
After Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali

Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly has sent a strong and unified message on the future of the state’s capital. In a rare display of consensus, the House passed a resolution that seeks legal backing for Amaravati as the sole capital of the state. The move reflects both political clarity and administrative intent.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu personally introduced the resolution. He framed Amaravati not just as a capital city, but as the emotional and economic core of Andhra Pradesh. He stated that the capital is non negotiable and will not be shifted under any circumstances. The message was meant to remove uncertainty and restore investor confidence.

The resolution urges the central government to amend provisions in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. The objective is to formally insert Amaravati as the capital, thereby eliminating any scope for future policy reversals. Soon after the resolution was passed, it was forwarded to key constitutional authorities including the Union Home Ministry and presiding officers of Parliament.

Naidu used the Assembly floor to revisit the political developments of the past decade. He accused the previous government led by Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy of reversing its earlier support for Amaravati. He argued that the three capitals proposal created confusion, stalled development, and damaged the state’s economic trajectory. According to him, these decisions pushed Andhra Pradesh back by decades.

He also highlighted the economic logic behind a strong capital city. He pointed to Hyderabad’s revenue generation as an example of how a well developed capital can transform a region. Amaravati, he said, has the potential to become a similar engine of growth. He assured that while Amaravati will remain the capital, development will be distributed across regions such as Visakhapatnam and Tirupati.

The Chief Minister outlined an aggressive development timeline. He said major infrastructure works are already underway. Roads, layouts, and essential civic systems are expected to be completed in phases, with significant progress targeted by 2027 and a more complete city vision by 2028. He emphasized that Amaravati will be designed as a modern, sustainable urban center with green and blue city concepts.

The debate in the Assembly lasted several hours and saw participation from multiple members. Despite political differences, the resolution was passed unanimously. This unanimity adds weight to the government’s position and sends a signal of stability.

At its core, the Amaravati resolution is more than a legislative exercise. It aims to close a chapter of uncertainty and open a new phase of focused development.

Previous Dacoit: Adivi Sesh Fires Up Chicchubuddi
else

TRENDING

image
Dacoit: Adivi Sesh Fires Up Chicchubuddi
image
Lenin Team Breaks Silence on Release
image
Change of Plan from Anudeep KV

Latest

image
Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh
image
Dacoit: Adivi Sesh Fires Up Chicchubuddi
image
Lenin Team Breaks Silence on Release
image
Change of Plan from Anudeep KV
image
After Dhurandhar Akshaye Khanna’s Mahakali

Most Read

image
Amaravati Resolution Marks a Clear Political Line in Andhra Pradesh
image
US Moves to Raise H-1B Wage Standards, Signalling a Shift Toward Fair Pay
image
Selective Presence: Questions Around Jagan’s Public Positioning

Related Articles

Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire