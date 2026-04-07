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Home > Politics

Amaravati Secures Legal Status as Andhra Pradesh Capital

Published on April 7, 2026 by nymisha

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Amaravati Secures Legal Status as Andhra Pradesh Capital

Amaravati has officially been granted legal recognition as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. Parliament approved the amendment to the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, confirming Amaravati as the state capital from June 2, 2024.

The bill received wide support in both Houses of Parliament. Following this, the president, Droupadi Murmu, gave her assent, and the law came into force through a gazette notification.

The amendment clearly states that all areas notified under the AP Capital Region Development Authority Act fall under Amaravati. Any future changes now require Parliament approval, ensuring stability and preventing policy uncertainty.

N. Chandrababu Naidu welcomed the move and thanked the Centre and all supporting leaders. Nara Lokesh termed it a historic step and credited Amaravati farmers for their role.

With legal clarity in place, Amaravati now moves forward as a stable and recognised capital, boosting investor confidence and strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s growth path.

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