x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Amaravati Set for a Major Breakthrough as Centre Prepares to Give Formal Capital Status

Published on November 23, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Set for a Major Breakthrough as Centre Prepares to Give Formal Capital Status
image
Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively
image
Video: Actor Navdeep Exclusive interview | Celebrity Travel Secrets Unlocked
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Pay Glowing Tributes at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations
image
Photos: Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations

Amaravati Set for a Major Breakthrough as Centre Prepares to Give Formal Capital Status

pemmasani chandrasekhar

Amaravati is heading towards a defining moment. The Union government is already supporting the capital financially and is now preparing to take a crucial step that Amaravati farmers have been demanding for years. The upcoming winter session of Parliament is expected to become the stage for this landmark decision.

According to Union Minister Pemmassani Chandrasekhar, the Centre is getting ready to introduce a bill that officially recognises Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The preliminary groundwork for this bill has been completed. The file has cleared the Home Ministry and is now under review in the Law Ministry. If passed, the gazette notification will confirm Amaravati as the permanent capital, leaving no room for future political reversals.

For Amaravati farmers, who have fought relentlessly for a clear and binding declaration, this move could finally bring an end to uncertainty. The central government’s efforts indicate a strong possibility that the decision will be announced in the December Parliament session.

Pemmassani also highlighted the progress made in fulfilling promises made to the farmers. He said that return plots have been distributed to 98 percent of eligible farmers and assured that the remaining issues will be resolved soon. A long-term master plan is also being prepared to shape Amaravati into a world-class capital. The plan focuses on population growth over the next fifteen years and aims to develop transport networks, infrastructure and green zones. Several international organisations have already shown interest in partnering on this ambitious project.

The minister added that issues related to village boundaries surfaced in 36 acres because guidelines were not followed. He clarified that any irregular allotments within village zones would be re-surveyed. An additional commissioner will submit a report within 30 days and the government will resolve the issues quickly.

Amaravati now stands closer than ever to receiving its long-awaited official capital status. The upcoming session of Parliament could become a historic turning point for Andhra Pradesh and for the thousands of farmers who placed their trust in the project.

Previous Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively
else

TRENDING

image
Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively
image
Chiranjeevi’s Special Birthday Gift To Anil Ravipudi
image
Chiru starts the action spectacle Prabhas and Sandeep’s Spirit

Latest

image
Amaravati Set for a Major Breakthrough as Centre Prepares to Give Formal Capital Status
image
Choodu From Godari Gattupaina: Refreshingly Lively
image
Video: Actor Navdeep Exclusive interview | Celebrity Travel Secrets Unlocked
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Pay Glowing Tributes at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations
image
Photos: Sri Sathya Sai Centenary Celebrations

Most Read

image
Amaravati Set for a Major Breakthrough as Centre Prepares to Give Formal Capital Status
image
Chandrababu Naidu and Revanth Pay Glowing Tributes at Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Centenary Celebrations
image
Vijayawada Politics Heat Up as Kesineni Nani Plans a Strong Comeback

Related Articles

Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025