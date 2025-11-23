Amaravati Set for a Major Breakthrough as Centre Prepares to Give Formal Capital Status

Amaravati is heading towards a defining moment. The Union government is already supporting the capital financially and is now preparing to take a crucial step that Amaravati farmers have been demanding for years. The upcoming winter session of Parliament is expected to become the stage for this landmark decision.

According to Union Minister Pemmassani Chandrasekhar, the Centre is getting ready to introduce a bill that officially recognises Amaravati as the capital of Andhra Pradesh. The preliminary groundwork for this bill has been completed. The file has cleared the Home Ministry and is now under review in the Law Ministry. If passed, the gazette notification will confirm Amaravati as the permanent capital, leaving no room for future political reversals.

For Amaravati farmers, who have fought relentlessly for a clear and binding declaration, this move could finally bring an end to uncertainty. The central government’s efforts indicate a strong possibility that the decision will be announced in the December Parliament session.

Pemmassani also highlighted the progress made in fulfilling promises made to the farmers. He said that return plots have been distributed to 98 percent of eligible farmers and assured that the remaining issues will be resolved soon. A long-term master plan is also being prepared to shape Amaravati into a world-class capital. The plan focuses on population growth over the next fifteen years and aims to develop transport networks, infrastructure and green zones. Several international organisations have already shown interest in partnering on this ambitious project.

The minister added that issues related to village boundaries surfaced in 36 acres because guidelines were not followed. He clarified that any irregular allotments within village zones would be re-surveyed. An additional commissioner will submit a report within 30 days and the government will resolve the issues quickly.

Amaravati now stands closer than ever to receiving its long-awaited official capital status. The upcoming session of Parliament could become a historic turning point for Andhra Pradesh and for the thousands of farmers who placed their trust in the project.