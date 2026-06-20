Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at the Undavalli Caves near Amaravati on Saturday as part of the Yoga Andhra programme held ahead of International Yoga Day. Against the backdrop of the ancient rock-cut caves and lush green fields, the event highlighted the growing importance of yoga and holistic well-being in modern life.

During the programme, Baba Ramdev demonstrated several advanced yoga postures including Chakrasana, Vrischikasana, Mayurasana, Hanumanasana, Raj Kapotasana and Power Yoga. He also explained the health benefits of each practice and emphasized the role of yoga in maintaining physical and mental fitness.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that yoga and spirituality are essential in helping people cope with the pressures of today’s fast-paced world. He noted that technology has transformed lives but also brought new forms of stress. According to him, a balance between technology and spirituality is necessary for a healthy society.

Naidu described Amaravati as a city with a rich spiritual legacy and said the government is committed to building a people-centric capital that is environmentally sustainable. He added that the state aims to increase its green cover from 31 percent to 50 percent in the coming years. The Chief Minister also revealed that yoga and wellness practices will be integrated into the government’s public health initiatives.

Baba Ramdev praised Naidu’s leadership and vision for Andhra Pradesh. He said the Chief Minister’s efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. Ramdev described Amaravati as a city blessed with natural beauty and said it has the potential to become a global center for yoga and wellness. He also appreciated the government’s focus on greenery, natural farming and sustainable development.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation and reinforced the message that yoga remains a powerful tool for health, harmony and nation building.