x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event
Abhirami Stunning Look
Abhirami Stunning Look
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Hebah Patel Hot Images
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
View all stories
Home > Politics

Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Published on June 20, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu
image
Ravi Teja to Shoot Two New Projects
image
Allu Arjun gets a Shock from Court
image
Sukumar & Bunny Vas to introduce Telugu talent Naga Durga to Big screen
image
Samantha is Back with a Bang

Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu joined Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev at the Undavalli Caves near Amaravati on Saturday as part of the Yoga Andhra programme held ahead of International Yoga Day. Against the backdrop of the ancient rock-cut caves and lush green fields, the event highlighted the growing importance of yoga and holistic well-being in modern life.

During the programme, Baba Ramdev demonstrated several advanced yoga postures including Chakrasana, Vrischikasana, Mayurasana, Hanumanasana, Raj Kapotasana and Power Yoga. He also explained the health benefits of each practice and emphasized the role of yoga in maintaining physical and mental fitness.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that yoga and spirituality are essential in helping people cope with the pressures of today’s fast-paced world. He noted that technology has transformed lives but also brought new forms of stress. According to him, a balance between technology and spirituality is necessary for a healthy society.

Naidu described Amaravati as a city with a rich spiritual legacy and said the government is committed to building a people-centric capital that is environmentally sustainable. He added that the state aims to increase its green cover from 31 percent to 50 percent in the coming years. The Chief Minister also revealed that yoga and wellness practices will be integrated into the government’s public health initiatives.

Baba Ramdev praised Naidu’s leadership and vision for Andhra Pradesh. He said the Chief Minister’s efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India. Ramdev described Amaravati as a city blessed with natural beauty and said it has the potential to become a global center for yoga and wellness. He also appreciated the government’s focus on greenery, natural farming and sustainable development.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation and reinforced the message that yoga remains a powerful tool for health, harmony and nation building.

Previous Ravi Teja to Shoot Two New Projects
else

TRENDING

image
Ravi Teja to Shoot Two New Projects
image
Allu Arjun gets a Shock from Court
image
Sukumar & Bunny Vas to introduce Telugu talent Naga Durga to Big screen

Latest

image
Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu
image
Ravi Teja to Shoot Two New Projects
image
Allu Arjun gets a Shock from Court
image
Sukumar & Bunny Vas to introduce Telugu talent Naga Durga to Big screen
image
Samantha is Back with a Bang

Most Read

image
Amaravati Set to Emerge as a Spiritual and Wellness Hub, Says Chandrababu Naidu
image
Telangana Cabinet Goes Fully Digital as Government Adopts Paperless Governance
image
Kesineni Nani Targets Government Over Sai Krishna Case as AP Orders Probe

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh snapped at nagabandham movie trailer launch event Abhirami Stunning Look RamCharan and Janhvi Kapoor At Peddi Aawaz Event Lavanya Tripathi at Sathi Leelavathi Promotions Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kavya Reddy Engagement Photos Hebah Patel Hot Images Nabha Natesh Stuns In a Black Saree Malavika Nair In Biker Movie Promotions Tamannaah Bhatia Glowing In a Modern Red Lehenga Jyotika Confident Look In denim Outfit TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos