Amaravati to be developed as AI city, says Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh capital, Amaravati would be developed as the Artificial Intelligence (AI) city in the years to come, said chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday. Naidu held a review of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) with the officials on the day.

Naidu directed the APCRDA officials to complete the construction of their office in Amaravati in the next 90 days. He wanted them to start the work and ensure that the office is inaugurated in the next 90 days. He told the officials to maintain quality in the construction of the APCRDA office in Amaravati. The building should be iconic too, he told the officials.

Naidu also directed the officials to speed up the process of jungle clearance in Amaravati. The officials have already engaged machines to clear the bushes in Amaravati. The bushes on the roads and at several places, including the construction sites, are being removed now. The bushes came up in the last five years as the works in Amaravati were not taken up by the previous YSR Congress government.

The officials told the chief minister that they have engaged 190 machines to clear the jungle in Amaravati. Over 60 per cent of the work is completed, they informed the chief minister. They further said that the jungle clearance work is nearing completion.

The chief minister also reviewed the Happy Nest project in Amaravati. The officials have presented the list of buyers of plots in the Happy Nest when the project was launched in 2018-19. Several NRIs have invested in the Happy Nest. Over 75 per cent of the plots were purchased by the NRIs in the project, which is nearing completion. However, this project too was stopped by the previous YSR Congress government.

The chief minister reviewed the metro project works in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. He told the officials to start the work and prepare it to be given to the contractors. He also reviewed the metro project lines and distance in both the cities. He told the officials to see that the work is started at the earliest.