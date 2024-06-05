Amaravati will get new lease of life

Amaravati, the proposed capital of Andhra Pradesh is now getting a new lease of life with the victory of TDP alliance in the just-concluded general election to the state Assembly. The TDP and allies have secured 164 Assembly seats in the house of 175.

The Jana Sena had won 21 seats that the party contested, while the BJP won 8 seats. The YSR Congress is now reduced to just 11 seats, seven seats short of getting the opposition leader position for Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The victory of TDP had given great relief to the farmers of Amaravati, who have been on a warpath for the past five years. They are now hopeful of Chandrababu Naidu developing Amaravati as the capital of the state. This time he would develop Amaravati as the capital so that no one else would ever think of shifting it.

Chandrababu Naidu would complete the permanent buildings in Amaravati and ensure that every office is situated here and no office is moved to Visakhapatnam or anywhere else. The farmers of Amaravati have opposed three capitals proposals of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He proposed Amaravati as legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

The Amaravati farmers are now hoping that Chandrababu Naidu would develop the city and give them the developed plots. The Amaravati city was proposed with nine cities inside and was one of the biggest capitals in the country.

It is now to be seen what Chandrababu Naidu would do for this new town that would remain the capital of the state forever.