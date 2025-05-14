Amaravati’s Mega Cable Bridge Project Takes Shape – Tenders Worth ₹593 Crores to Be Floated Soon

The Amaravati Development Corporation is all set to kickstart work on a game-changing infrastructure project, a 3.5 km road stretch featuring a spectacular 320-meter cable-stayed bridge. With an estimated cost of ₹593.03 crores, this crucial link will connect Prakasam Barrage to Manipal Hospital, seamlessly merging with the busy Chennai-Kolkata National Highway.

This forms part of the third phase of Amaravati’s Seed Access Road development. The project includes a trumpet interchange near Manipal Hospital for smooth highway integration and a 1.52 km elevated corridor with dedicated ramps for Vijayawada, Guntur and Amaravati-bound traffic. The real showstopper will be the architectural marvel, a 320-meter extradosed cable bridge near Buckingham Canal, replacing an older structure.

Officials face the challenge of acquiring 48 acres of land, but construction is expected to be completed within two years. Work has already begun on the initial 1.5 km stretch despite some land-related hurdles.

The Seed Access Road, when completed, will span 21.7 km across Amaravati. The first phase connecting Dondapadu to Manthena Ashram has been operational since 2019, while the second phase up to Prakasam Barrage is currently underway. This new cable bridge segment promises to transform connectivity between Vijayawada, Guntur and national highways, giving Amaravati’s infrastructure a major facelift.

With tenders about to be invited, Amaravati is poised to get its most iconic bridge yet – a structure that will not just ease traffic but also become a defining landmark of the capital city’s skyline. The project marks another significant step in realizing Amaravati’s potential as a modern, well-connected administrative hub.