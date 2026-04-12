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Home > Politics

Amaravati’s Quantum Leap and IBM’s Entry Signal Andhra Pradesh’s Tech Push

Published on April 12, 2026 by nymisha

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Amaravati’s Quantum Leap and IBM’s Entry Signal Andhra Pradesh’s Tech Push

Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself as a future-ready technology hub with a dual push in quantum computing and IT expansion. Nara Lokesh announced on X, that on April 14, World Quantum Day, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate India’s first indigenous open-access quantum computers, Amaravati 1S and 1Q, at SRM University. This marks the launch of the Amaravati Quantum Valley, which is envisioned as a global innovation hub. The initiative signals a shift from vision to execution and places Amaravati on the global deep tech map.

At the same time, IBM has set up a new centre in Visakhapatnam at Lansom Square in partnership with iSprout. This move is expected to revive the city’s IT ecosystem, which has slowed in recent years. The entry of a global giant like IBM will attract more multinational companies and strengthen Visakhapatnam’s position as an emerging IT destination.

The new centre will offer software solutions and consulting services through IBM’s global delivery network. It is also expected to create significant local employment for software professionals. This will reduce the youth from North Andhra from migrating to cities like Hyderabad or Bengaluru. The combined momentum of quantum innovation in Amaravati and IT expansion in Visakhapatnam reflects a clear strategy of building a strong digital economy in Andhra Pradesh.

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