x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Published on January 21, 2026 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema
image
Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court

Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is yet to clear the censor formalities and the makers are yet to get a clarity on when the film will release. The Madras High Court has reserved the order but the date was not announced. The officials of the CBFC have sought 20 more days for the Revision Committee to complete the film’s censor scrutiny. Digital giant Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of Jana Nayagan for a record price. The digital giant is now mounting on the producers to give a clarity on the new release date of the film.

KVN Productions’ lawyers said that Amazon Prime warned the makers of legal action if the release date is not clarified. If the court does not announce the order by tomorrow, the next expected date would be Tuesday. The fans of Vijay are worried if the film’s release will get pushed beyond the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. KVN Productions, the makers of Jana Nayagan have invested over Rs 500 crores on the film. H Vinoth is the director of this action-packed social drama.

Next Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema Previous Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
else

TRENDING

image
Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema
image
Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
PR Agencies Earning Big for Fake Promotions

Latest

image
Top Tamil directors looking towards Telugu Cinema
image
Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan
image
Video : Exclusive Interview with Producer Sushmita Konidela
image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court

Most Read

image
Jagan’s Padayatra 2.0: The Sequel Ready For Release?
image
AP Liquor Case: Supreme Court Directs Accused to Seek Bail in Trial Court
image
Andhra Pradesh Real Estate Braces for a Price Reset

Related Articles

Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event