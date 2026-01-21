Amazon mounting Pressure on Vijay’s Jana Nayagan

Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan is yet to clear the censor formalities and the makers are yet to get a clarity on when the film will release. The Madras High Court has reserved the order but the date was not announced. The officials of the CBFC have sought 20 more days for the Revision Committee to complete the film’s censor scrutiny. Digital giant Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of Jana Nayagan for a record price. The digital giant is now mounting on the producers to give a clarity on the new release date of the film.

KVN Productions’ lawyers said that Amazon Prime warned the makers of legal action if the release date is not clarified. If the court does not announce the order by tomorrow, the next expected date would be Tuesday. The fans of Vijay are worried if the film’s release will get pushed beyond the Assembly Elections in Tamil Nadu. KVN Productions, the makers of Jana Nayagan have invested over Rs 500 crores on the film. H Vinoth is the director of this action-packed social drama.