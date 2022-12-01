Amazon Prime holds Naga Chaitanya’s web series

Naga Chaitanya is running through a dull phase in his career. His last movie Thank You ended up as the biggest disaster in his career. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Custody and it is directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film releases next year. Naga Chaitanya is done with the shoot of Dhootha which marks his digital debut. Amazon Prime bankrolled this thriller and Vikram Kumar is the director. The shooting portions of Dhootha is wrapped up long ago and Amazon had plans to release the original during December. But the digital giant has changed their plans.

A portion of Dhootha was reshot again. Naga Chaitanya is also running in a lean phase and Amazon kept the release of Dhootha on hold. The release date will be announced soon and Dhootha is expected to stream on Amazon Prime next year. Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam will be seen in other prominent roles. Amazon is also in plans to produce the second installment of Dhootha and Vikram Kumar started working on the script.