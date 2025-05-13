Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India

Beginning next month, Amazon Prime Video will introduce a limited number of advertisements between streams in India. Amazon has indicated that subscribers of Amazon Prime will encounter ads while enjoying their favorite films and television series on the platform associated with the e-commerce giant. Users who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience will have the option to sign up for a new ad-free plan, which could significantly raise the cost of subscribing to Amazon Prime and its suite of entertainment apps. An email to subscribers confirmed that starting June 17, 2025, limited ads would be shown during content streaming.

Amazon assures users that the number of ads will be “meaningfully” lower than those typically found on conventional television networks and various other streaming services. The pricing for current Prime memberships will remain unchanged and no user action is necessary. For viewers desiring a fully ad-free experience, Amazon will offer a new opt-in plan available for subscription beginning June 17, which is an addition to the existing Amazon Prime membership costing Rs. 129 monthly or Rs 699 annually.

Previously, ads on Prime Video were primarily seen in several countries including Australia, Canada, Mexico, the UK, the US and some of the European countries. In India, an annual Amazon Prime subscription is priced at Rs. 1,499. Additionally, customers have the option of one-month or three-month plans available for Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively.