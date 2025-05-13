x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
rashmika mandanna selfie poses
allu arjun family april highlights
allu arjun family april highlights
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India

Published on May 13, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India
image
Re-releases: Bigger Stakes and Poor Revenues
image
AP’s 15% Non-Local Quota Now Reserved Only for AP Students
image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
image
Will Nani take up the Criticism?

Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India

Beginning next month, Amazon Prime Video will introduce a limited number of advertisements between streams in India. Amazon has indicated that subscribers of Amazon Prime will encounter ads while enjoying their favorite films and television series on the platform associated with the e-commerce giant. Users who prefer an uninterrupted viewing experience will have the option to sign up for a new ad-free plan, which could significantly raise the cost of subscribing to Amazon Prime and its suite of entertainment apps. An email to subscribers confirmed that starting June 17, 2025, limited ads would be shown during content streaming.

Amazon assures users that the number of ads will be “meaningfully” lower than those typically found on conventional television networks and various other streaming services. The pricing for current Prime memberships will remain unchanged and no user action is necessary. For viewers desiring a fully ad-free experience, Amazon will offer a new opt-in plan available for subscription beginning June 17, which is an addition to the existing Amazon Prime membership costing Rs. 129 monthly or Rs 699 annually.

Previously, ads on Prime Video were primarily seen in several countries including Australia, Canada, Mexico, the UK, the US and some of the European countries. In India, an annual Amazon Prime subscription is priced at Rs. 1,499. Additionally, customers have the option of one-month or three-month plans available for Rs. 299 and Rs. 599, respectively.

Previous Re-releases: Bigger Stakes and Poor Revenues
else

TRENDING

image
Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India
image
Re-releases: Bigger Stakes and Poor Revenues
image
Will Nani take up the Criticism?

Latest

image
Amazon Prime Video to Roll Out Limited Ads in India
image
Re-releases: Bigger Stakes and Poor Revenues
image
AP’s 15% Non-Local Quota Now Reserved Only for AP Students
image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
image
Will Nani take up the Criticism?

Most Read

image
AP’s 15% Non-Local Quota Now Reserved Only for AP Students
image
CM Chandrababu On Tribal Employment Rights
image
Pinnelli Venkata Rami Reddy: Still At Large 11 Months After Election Violence

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd Kethika Sharma Interview stills Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025 Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad Samantha at Subham Movie Pre release Event Ivana Spotted At Single Movie Promotions rashmika mandanna selfie poses allu arjun family april highlights