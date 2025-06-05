x
Amazon to finalize new date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on June 5, 2025 by nymisha

Amazon to finalize new date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s next release Hari Hara Veera Mallu is struggling with several hurdles. It is clear that the film is not releasing on June 12th as per the plan. The major reason is the delay in the VFX work which pushed the release. Amazon Prime has acquired the digital streaming rights of Hari Hara Veera Mallu for a fancy price and they are waiting for the release with patience. The film’s producer AM Rathnam had a meeting with the top officials of Amazon Prime yesterday.

They are considering two release dates for Hari Hara Veera Mallu: July 4th or July 18th. The date will be finalized and announced today. AM Rathnam will conduct a press conference today evening to announce the new release date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The financial hurdles are expected to be cleared in this month. Pawan Kalyan promised to return back his remuneration to compensate for the hurdles. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a periodic drama directed by Krish and AM Jyoti Krishna.

