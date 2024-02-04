Ambajipeta Marriage Band collections: 5.6 crores in just 2 days

Promising young actor Suhas came up with ‘Ambajipeta Marriage Band’. The film is directed by Dushyanth Katikineni. The film got blockbuster response from audiences, good reviews from critics and super positive word of mouth.

The film is produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and director Venkatesh Maha’s Maha Creations, the film is coming also under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainments.

This weekend, “Ambajipeta Marriage Band” is at the forefront, receiving stellar reviews from both film critics and ticket booking platforms. In merely two days, the movie has grossed an impressive 5.16 crores.

The movie kicked off to a strong start on its opening day and saw an even better second day, with full houses for its evening and night screenings. Sunday’s ticket sales are looking exceptionally good, promising that the day’s earnings might surpass those of the film’s day 1.

The content-driven film impressed the audience with phenomenal performances of Suhas, Sharanya Pradeep, music and powerful scenes bringing an audience to theatres.