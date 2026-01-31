x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Ambati Rambabu Faces Backlash After Guntur Incident

Published on January 31, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Rattatataav from FUNKY: Mass beats and Peppy vibe
image
Ambati Rambabu Faces Backlash After Guntur Incident
image
Legend Singeetham back with Nag Ashwin for a crazy project
image
HIT 4: Karthi joins the Franchise
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Moves Toward Cancelling Bharathi Cement Limestone Leases

Ambati Rambabu Faces Backlash After Guntur Incident

Ambati Rambabu

Tension gripped parts of Guntur on Friday after comments made by Ambati Rambabu triggered a sharp political confrontation. The episode unfolded after the TDP put up a flex banner near the NTR statue in Gorantla, linking the Tirumala ghee adulteration issue to what it called a moral failure.

Ambati Rambabu objected strongly to the banner and warned that it should be removed immediately. He went a step further by stating that he would personally see to its removal if necessary. After performing special prayers at the Gorantla Venkateswara Swamy temple, Rambabu announced that he would proceed towards the flex location. This prompted TDP leaders and workers to gather in large numbers at the site.

Sensing the possibility of unrest, police imposed security measures and advised Rambabu not to approach the area. However, as he passed through the route after temple rituals, the situation turned tense. TDP cadres stopped his vehicle and police prevented him from stepping out. In the heat of the moment, Rambabu allegedly used offensive and abusive language against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. To prevent further escalation, police quickly escorted Rambabu away from the scene.

The remarks drew strong reactions across Andhra Pradesh. Coalition leaders condemned the language used and demanded that Rambabu issue a public apology. Guntur district TDP president Pilli Manikyala Rao filed a complaint with the police, urging them to register a case and take legal action.

Former minister Devineni Uma said Rambabu’s words crossed all limits of decency. He stated that such language was unacceptable in public life and called for strict action to deter similar behaviour in the future. He also urged authorities to act on their own to uphold democratic standards.

Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accused the YSRCP leadership of deliberately provoking tensions. He said the party had failed to learn lessons from electoral setbacks and questioned how leaders could avoid accountability in an issue linked to the sanctity of Tirumala prasadam. He warned that repeated attempts to disturb peace would invite strong public backlash.

Minister Parthasarathy described Rambabu’s remarks as deeply offensive and said they could potentially disturb law and order. He demanded an unconditional apology to the Chief Minister. TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah also called for firm legal action and said abusive words could never undermine Chandrababu Naidu’s standing.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing lack of restraint in political discourse.

Next Rattatataav from FUNKY: Mass beats and Peppy vibe Previous Legend Singeetham back with Nag Ashwin for a crazy project
else

TRENDING

image
Rattatataav from FUNKY: Mass beats and Peppy vibe
image
Legend Singeetham back with Nag Ashwin for a crazy project
image
HIT 4: Karthi joins the Franchise

Latest

image
Rattatataav from FUNKY: Mass beats and Peppy vibe
image
Ambati Rambabu Faces Backlash After Guntur Incident
image
Legend Singeetham back with Nag Ashwin for a crazy project
image
HIT 4: Karthi joins the Franchise
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Moves Toward Cancelling Bharathi Cement Limestone Leases

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Faces Backlash After Guntur Incident
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Moves Toward Cancelling Bharathi Cement Limestone Leases
image
Polavaram–Nallamala Sagar Triggers Sharp Andhra–Telangana Clash at First Central Water Committee Meet

Related Articles

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look