Ambati Rambabu Faces Backlash After Guntur Incident

Tension gripped parts of Guntur on Friday after comments made by Ambati Rambabu triggered a sharp political confrontation. The episode unfolded after the TDP put up a flex banner near the NTR statue in Gorantla, linking the Tirumala ghee adulteration issue to what it called a moral failure.

Ambati Rambabu objected strongly to the banner and warned that it should be removed immediately. He went a step further by stating that he would personally see to its removal if necessary. After performing special prayers at the Gorantla Venkateswara Swamy temple, Rambabu announced that he would proceed towards the flex location. This prompted TDP leaders and workers to gather in large numbers at the site.

Sensing the possibility of unrest, police imposed security measures and advised Rambabu not to approach the area. However, as he passed through the route after temple rituals, the situation turned tense. TDP cadres stopped his vehicle and police prevented him from stepping out. In the heat of the moment, Rambabu allegedly used offensive and abusive language against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. To prevent further escalation, police quickly escorted Rambabu away from the scene.

The remarks drew strong reactions across Andhra Pradesh. Coalition leaders condemned the language used and demanded that Rambabu issue a public apology. Guntur district TDP president Pilli Manikyala Rao filed a complaint with the police, urging them to register a case and take legal action.

Former minister Devineni Uma said Rambabu’s words crossed all limits of decency. He stated that such language was unacceptable in public life and called for strict action to deter similar behaviour in the future. He also urged authorities to act on their own to uphold democratic standards.

Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy accused the YSRCP leadership of deliberately provoking tensions. He said the party had failed to learn lessons from electoral setbacks and questioned how leaders could avoid accountability in an issue linked to the sanctity of Tirumala prasadam. He warned that repeated attempts to disturb peace would invite strong public backlash.

Minister Parthasarathy described Rambabu’s remarks as deeply offensive and said they could potentially disturb law and order. He demanded an unconditional apology to the Chief Minister. TDP Politburo member Varla Ramaiah also called for firm legal action and said abusive words could never undermine Chandrababu Naidu’s standing.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing lack of restraint in political discourse.