Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another

Former minister Ambati Rambabu has secured conditional bail in a case related to abusive remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Guntur court granted bail on a personal bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties. The court also dismissed the police custody petition. Rambabu, who was lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail following his arrest by Nallapadu police, appeared before the Special Mobile Court in Guntur where the order was pronounced.

The court directed him not to influence witnesses or repeat similar offences. He has been asked to appear at the police station once every two weeks until the charge sheet is filed or for a period of two months.

Soon after news of the bail broke, a message was posted from Rambabu’s official X account stating that prisons and attacks cannot confine the light. However, his immediate release now appears unlikely.

Police have filed another PT warrant petition in connection with a 2023 case registered in Sattenapalli. The case relates to alleged irregularities during Sankranti celebrations when Rambabu was the local MLA. A complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Gade Venkateswara Rao accused him of conducting a lucky draw event and collecting money from beneficiaries. Based on that complaint, a case was registered in 2023.

The court has directed that Rambabu be produced in connection with this matter. This means he will have to seek bail in the second case as well. With multiple legal proceedings pending, his legal battle is far from over.

While bail has brought partial relief, fresh developments ensure that Rambabu remains entangled in court proceedings for the foreseeable future.