x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
View all stories
Home > Politics

Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another

Published on February 11, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another

Former minister Ambati Rambabu has secured conditional bail in a case related to abusive remarks against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. The Guntur court granted bail on a personal bond of ₹10,000 with two sureties. The court also dismissed the police custody petition. Rambabu, who was lodged in Rajahmundry Central Jail following his arrest by Nallapadu police, appeared before the Special Mobile Court in Guntur where the order was pronounced.

The court directed him not to influence witnesses or repeat similar offences. He has been asked to appear at the police station once every two weeks until the charge sheet is filed or for a period of two months.

Soon after news of the bail broke, a message was posted from Rambabu’s official X account stating that prisons and attacks cannot confine the light. However, his immediate release now appears unlikely.

Police have filed another PT warrant petition in connection with a 2023 case registered in Sattenapalli. The case relates to alleged irregularities during Sankranti celebrations when Rambabu was the local MLA. A complaint filed by Jana Sena leader Gade Venkateswara Rao accused him of conducting a lucky draw event and collecting money from beneficiaries. Based on that complaint, a case was registered in 2023.

The court has directed that Rambabu be produced in connection with this matter. This means he will have to seek bail in the second case as well. With multiple legal proceedings pending, his legal battle is far from over.

While bail has brought partial relief, fresh developments ensure that Rambabu remains entangled in court proceedings for the foreseeable future.

Next Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions Previous Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
else

TRENDING

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Latest

image
Mrithyunjay Teaser captivates SS Rajamouli with the intriguing visuals & questions
image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Arjun’s Heartfelt Acknowledgment Of His AD
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
Dhurandhar sets New Benchmarks on Netflix

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Gets Bail in One Case, Faces Fresh PT Warrant in Another
image
Quick Decisions Strong Impact Pawan Kalyan’s Direct Governance Model
image
YSRCP’s Assembly Strategy: A Moment That Demands Political Maturity

Related Articles

Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet