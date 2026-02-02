Ambati Rambabu Sent to Remand, Wife Knocks on High Court Doors Seeking Protection

The remand of former minister Ambati Rambabu has added another layer of tension to Andhra Pradesh politics. According to the remand report submitted by the police, Ambati Rambabu repeatedly used abusive language against Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and made statements that could provoke confrontation between political groups. The report states that his remarks were not isolated incidents but part of a pattern that often led to controversy and public disorder. Police also argued that his conduct contributed directly to the escalation of tensions on the ground.

TDP supporters strongly objected to Ambati’s statements, and clashes followed. TDP supporters from the Guntur West constituency allegedly entered Ambati Rambabu’s residence and caused damage, triggering serious law and order concerns. Following these developments, the police arrested Ambati Rambabu and produced him before the court.

In their submission, police told the court that remand was necessary and that custodial interrogation may also be required, citing repeated instances of provocative conduct and the potential risk of further unrest if he remained free.

On flipside, Ambati Rambabu’s wife moved the Andhra Pradesh High Court through a house motion petition. She sought police protection for her husband and around sixty party workers, citing threats and safety concerns. During the hearing, the High Court expressed concern over the deterioration of law and order and directed the police to provide round-the-clock security at the residence for twenty-four hours until the situation stabilised.

Similar incidents were reported at the residence of former minister Jogi Ramesh, further intensifying political reactions across the state. The opposition has accused the administration of failing to control violence, while the ruling party maintains that law enforcement agencies are acting strictly within the framework of the law.

Government sources insist that no individual is above legal scrutiny and argue that public anger was a response to repeated provocative statements. They also maintain that the police acted based on the situation on the ground and the contents of the remand report.