Amitabh Bachchan does it right for Kalki 2898 AD

Amitabh Bachchan is an asset for Kalki 2898 AD and he plays the role of Ashwatthama in the film. The actor’s screen presence and his performance along with his dialogue diction are getting huge accolades from all the corners. For the Telugu version, Amitabh’s dubbing was a huge asset and he chanted every single word with perfection and his dubbing was so fluent. Everyone is lauding his work and dedication for the film. Even Kamal Haasan did a fantastic job in the film. Deepika Padukone dubbed in Telugu for the trailer but the team avoided her for the film. Most of the other actors too dubbed with their voice but the diction wasn’t clear.

Amitabh should have made a lot of efforts for his part and that is clearly visible on screen. Kalki 2898 AD released today and the response is unanimous. The first day numbers are expected to be big in all the languages. The film is breaking records across the international territories. Nag Ashwin is the director of Kalki 2898 AD and Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone are the lead actors. C Ashwini Dutt is the producer of this big-budget attempt.