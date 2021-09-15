Amith Shah’s visit to TS to neutralise KCR’s Delhi trip impact!

Union home minister Amit Shah is visiting Telangana all of a sudden.

Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Nirmal on September 17 to mark the occasion of “Telangana Liberation Day”.

The BJP is demanding TRS government to celebrate Telangana Liberation Day officially for long but Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao is refusing to do so although he made this promise during Telangana statehood agitation allegedly due to pressure tactics of AIMIM, the friendly party of TRS.

Amit Shah is now visiting Telangana on September 17 to reiterate BJP’s demand.

However, Amit Shah’s sudden visit to Telangana generated political heat in Telangana.

Speculations are rife that there is BJP’s ‘hidden agenda’ behind Amit Shah’s visit. That is to neutralise the impact of recent KCR’s visit to Delhi from September 1 to 9 where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah within short notice.

This created an impression that TRS and BJP are friends at Delhi-level and fight only at Gully-level. KCR’s Delhi trip also impacted Bandi Sanjay’s ongoing padayatra in TS with Congress accusing TRS and BJP of maintaining ‘secret ties’ which was proved with KCR’s meetings with Modi and Amit Shah.

To counter this, Amit Shah is rushing to Telangana to attack TRS and KCR in the public meeting at Nirmal on September 17 and send a message that TRS and BJP are political rivals and no ‘secret friendship’ exists between them.