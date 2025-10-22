Ammadive From Kaantha: Vintage Romance

Dulquer Salmaan’s Telugu-Tamil bilingual film Kaantha will be hitting the screens on November 14th, as officially revealed by the makers on Diwali. Directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, the movie made strong impression with its teaser, that introduced the premise.

The first single composed by Jhanu Chanthar, impressed music lovers. Today, they released another song Ammadive. It’s a hauntingly beautiful love ballad that perfectly shows vintage romance between the lead pair- Dulquer Salmaan and Bhagyashri Borse.

The track with graceful orchestration instantly transports listeners to a bygone era. Lyricist Krishna Kanth adds depth with poetic finesse, while Pradeep Kumar’s expressive rendition brings heartfelt emotion to every note.

Kaantha is a unique entertainer with cinema as the backdrop. The movie is bankrolled by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films Pvt Ltd, and presented by Rana’s Spirit Media.