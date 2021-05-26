‘Amul Baby’ giving away AP wealth to Gujarat: Lokesh

TDP MLC Nara Lokesh has launched a scathing attack on CM Jaganmohan Reddy, saying that the YCP regime is bent on handing over valuable public and private properties in Andhra Pradesh to the Gujarat-based companies. CM Jagan Reddy has literally turned into an ‘Amul Baby’ by ruthlessly trying to give away all the long-standing dairies in the State to Amul Dairy. Quite alarmingly, the AP Government has stooped to the level of preparing to spend Rs. 3,000 Cr public funds of AP to pass on benefits to Amul.

Lokesh visited Vijayawada and called on Sangam Dairy Chairman and TDP ex MLA Dhulipalla Narendra who was released on bail after a prolonged legal struggle. Lokesh said it was only after Mr. Narendra successfully exposed the Chief Minister’s misinformation campaign on ‘insider trading’ that false cases were filed and political victimisation was stepped up against the TDP leader.

The AP Government would have to pay Rs. 500 Cr public funds towards principal and interest to Amul every year because of the CM’s wrong policies. Dhulipalla Narendra had exposed the wrong ‘insider trading’ claims with the help of a ‘sting operation’ in the Capital City area. The YCP leaders should explain whether it was wrong on the part of Mr. Narendra to give Rs. 4 more per litre additionally to the dairy farmers. Was it a crime to provide medical services to the local people by constructing a hospital? The Sangam Dairy was rendering wonderful services for decades but now it became a target for political vendetta.

The TDP MLC warned that some officers were implementing the partisan and factionist Raja Reddy Constitution and they would surely face serious consequences. The TDP would pay back with compound interest to each and everyone who were showing unde enthusiasm to victimise the opposition and to destroy the State.