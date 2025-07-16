An Achievement from Harish Shankar

Harish Shankar is one of the best writers and directors of Telugu cinema. He completed a quick film titled Mr Bachchan and the film’s debacle brought him a lot of criticism. He has resumed the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role. Though the film is the remake of Tamil blockbuster Theri, Harish Shankar has done enough changes for the script. Pawan Kalyan has allocated dates from June and the entire portions of Pawan Kalyan will be completed by the end of this month.

Harish Shankar needed 70 days of Pawan Kalyan to complete Ustaad Bhagat singh. Considering the busy political schedules of Pawan, Harish Shankar has planned strict schedules and is completing his part by the end of this month. This is an achievement considering the working style of Pawan Kalyan. The actor turned politician is even conducting political meetings on the sets but Harish Shankar is completing Pawan’s work on time. Due to the sudden political engagements, Pawan skipped the shoots for 3-4 days but Harish Shankar is on time.

All the other portions without Pawan Kalyan will be completed before September. Ustaad Bhagat Singh presents Pawan Kalyan as a cop and Sreeleela is the leading lady. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. The film releases next year.