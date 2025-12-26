An Emotional Day for Saikumar

Veteran actor and Dialogue King Saikumar is active in Telugu cinema from the past few decades. His son Aadi Saikumar made an impressive debut with Prema Kavali long ago. Over the years, he has done several films but all these fell short of expectations. Finally, after 15 years, Aadi Saikumar is back with Shambala. The film released yesterday and the word of mouth is quite impressive. The film opened on a decent note and the film witnessed decent growth and witnessed packed houses by evening shows.

With Christmas weekend around, Shambala is expected to do decent business in its final theatrical run. Shambala is a huge relief and a comeback for Aadi Saikumar. The entire family is left emotional with the success. Saikumar garu has been promoting the film on all the stages along with the team since a week. He is quite delighted and happy with the success. Taking an off from his busy schedules, he is enjoying the success of Shambala along with his son Aadi.

Shambala is directed by Ugandhar Muni and Swasika Vijay, Archana Iyer, Ravi Varma will be seen in other important roles.