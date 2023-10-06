An Emotional Rollercoaster in Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Day 32 Highlights

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is known for its dramatic twists and turns, but Day 32 brought a unique blend of emotions that left both housemates and viewers deeply moved.

The day started on a lighthearted note, with Bigg Boss assigning a task that aimed to teach Prince five Telugu words. Whenever Prince failed to speak in Telugu, his buddy Teja was required to do five sit-ups. Amar took on the role of Sanchalak for this entertaining task, and from the very announcement, the house echoed with laughter. Teaching Telugu to Prince turned out to be a comical endeavor, and the sight of Teja doing sit-ups added an extra layer of amusement. Prince, known for his wit, humorously exploited this opportunity.

However, the emotional rollercoaster was just beginning.

Bigg Boss revealed that Priyanka-Shobha, who had received the least votes based on their task performances, was eliminated from the captaincy task. What followed was an unforeseen rift. Shobha casually mentioned that she should have chosen a different male partner, which deeply hurt Priyanka.

The real emotional storm, though, was brought by Bigg Boss’s next announcement. Out of the remaining four pairs, only four individuals would become contenders in the next task. Each pair was called in, and they were presented with letters from their family members. However, the catch was that one of them had to sacrifice the chance to read the letter so that the other could. This sacrifice also meant giving up the chance to compete for the captaincy. As soon as this news broke, the house was flooded with emotions.

Gowtham and Shubhasree were the first pair to face this dilemma. Gowtham tried to negotiate with Shubhasree, promising to save her with his captaincy powers. However, Shubhasree’s emotional instincts took over, and she chose to read the letter, believing it was from her sister. Tears streamed down her face as she explained her decision. The tension escalated, and at one point, Gowtham attempted to shred his letter in frustration. Shubhasree eventually convinced him, but she later expressed her dismay over Gowtham’s behavior. Gowtham went on to read his letter from his mother, and his tears flowed freely.

Next up were Prince and Teja. Teja guessed that the letter was from his father due to the handwriting. Prince, upon seeing the letter from his brother, couldn’t contain his tears. Teja, in a surprising turn of events, expressed his readiness to read his letter and compete in the captaincy task, understanding that Prince was more emotionally affected. Prince, however, exhibited a side rarely seen before, displaying remarkable selflessness by offering to sacrifice. Both Teja and Prince urged each other to move forward, touching the hearts of the audience. Prince even shredded his own letter in a powerful display of camaraderie. He later revealed that he was strong enough to handle it but couldn’t help but cry.

Teja went on to read the heartfelt letter from his father, a moment that tugged at the heartstrings of viewers. His emotional breakdown during the reading was a stark contrast to his usual comical demeanor. He repeatedly thanked Prince for his incredible sacrifice, and the bond between the two friends was stronger than ever.

Day 32 of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 showcased the power of friendship and the depth of emotions that can arise within the confines of the house. As the days unfold, viewers can expect more twists, challenges, and, most importantly, heartwarming moments from the housemates.