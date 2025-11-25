x
An Emotional Tribute for Dharmendra

Published on November 25, 2025 by sankar

At the age of 89, Bollywood legendary actor Dharmendra breathed his last and his last rites were held in Mumbai yesterday. Most of the top Bollywood celebrities have rushed to offer their last condolences and goodbye for the legendary actor. Condolence messages poured in from all the corners. All the celebrities, actors who are associated with him lauded his personality and work. “The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema” told Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Top Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Govinda and others were present at the Crematorium for his last rites.

All those who could not attend the last rites offered their condolences to his family members last evening in Mumbai. Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol performed the last rites of the veteran actor in Pawan Hans Crematorium yesterday afternoon. Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, and their children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajita Deol, as well as Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. It is an emotional tribute for the legendary actor who lived a complete life. Dharmendra will be missed.

