Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer

The sensational young star Naveen Polishetty, has been on a roll with three consecutive blockbusters at the box office. His next Anaganaga Oka Raju directed by debutant Maari shoot progressing at brisk pace.

The film is produced by the successful producer Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banner. The film’s glimpse has created a massive buzz, sending fans into a frenzy.

Makers announced the release date today. The fun family entertainer Anaganaga Oka Raju hitting big screens on January 14th, 2026. With Naveen’s signature humor and lucky charm Meenakshi Chaudhary presence, the film is going to bring laughter festival.

The music for the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer. The story and screenplay were written by Naveen and his new team of writers. Anaganaga Oka Raju is shaping up to be a highly anticipated blockbuster slated for Sankranthi 2026 release.