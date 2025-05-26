x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Aakansha Singh latest pictures
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event
Thug Life Movie Team
Thug Life Movie Team
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer

Published on May 26, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer
image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Video : Dil Raju Press Meet Live
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer

Anaganaga Oka Raju

The sensational young star Naveen Polishetty, has been on a roll with three consecutive blockbusters at the box office. His next Anaganaga Oka Raju directed by debutant Maari shoot progressing at brisk pace.

The film is produced by the successful producer Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas banner. The film’s glimpse has created a massive buzz, sending fans into a frenzy.

Makers announced the release date today. The fun family entertainer Anaganaga Oka Raju hitting big screens on January 14th, 2026. With Naveen’s signature humor and lucky charm Meenakshi Chaudhary presence, the film is going to bring laughter festival.

The music for the film is composed by Mickey J Meyer. The story and screenplay were written by Naveen and his new team of writers. Anaganaga Oka Raju is shaping up to be a highly anticipated blockbuster slated for Sankranthi 2026 release.

Next Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike Previous Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
else

TRENDING

image
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

Latest

image
Dil Raju responds about Controversies on Theatre Strike
image
Anaganaga Oka Raju On Jan 14th: Perfect festival entertainer
image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Video : Dil Raju Press Meet Live
image
Telugu360 Analysis: Malayalam Heroes are an Inspiration

Most Read

image
Auspicious and historic ‘Kadapa’ is back
image
Pinnelli Brothers Named in Guntur Double Murder Case
image
Former Andhra Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy Arrested 

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Pre release event Aakanksha Singh In Shashtipoorthi Trailer Launch Event Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas In Bhairavam Promotions Alia Bhatt In Cannes 2025 Disha Patani Sizzling Photos In Bikini Trisha Krishnan In Thug Life Press Meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan In Cannes 2025 Aditi Rao Hydari Iconic Look In Cannes 2025 Nidhhi Agerwal Spotted In HHVM Song Launch Janhvi Kapoor for Cannes 2025 Aakansha Singh latest pictures Rashmika Mandanna Bone-Crushing Look In Black Bhagyashri Borse Beautiful In Blue Regina Cassandra Full Bloom Look Aditi Shankar at Bhairavam Movie Trailer Launch Event Thug Life Movie Team Tamannaah Bhatia At Zee Cine Awards Mrunal Thakur Nature Walk In UK Faria Abdullah Glam Look In Black Samantha At Subham Movie Success Meet