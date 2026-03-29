Anakapalli Teaser: Love Story Wrapped In Violence

Successful director Thrinadha Rao Nakkina is serving as one of the producers for Vikram Sahidev’s debut film as a hero — Anakapalli. Kandregula Naidu is the other producer, with Kandregula Kumar Raja as co-producer, and the film is directed by Khagesh Tammineni. Made under the Nakkina Narratives and Bhavya Sri Movie Makers banners, the film’s teaser has been dropped.

The protagonist introduces the brutal philosophy of Anakapalli with a ferocious dialogue. But what starts with fire soon melts into romance. The teaser transitions into a rooted village love story, painted with warmth and innocence, yet underlined by unspoken emotional strain. The chemistry between the leads draws you in, while the underlying conflict adds sharpness.

Vikram Sahidev delivers an intense performance — raw and terrifying, yet capable of switching to a softer emotional zone. Sandhya Vasishta plays a pivotal role as the leading lady. Indrajaa Absar and Thrinadha Rao Nakkina appear as the hero’s parents.

Technically, the film looks solid. Khagesh Tammineni handles the subject efficiently. Maaya V’s visuals elevate the intensity, while Davzand’s score heightens the tension.

With a teaser that strikes both the heart and the senses, Anakapalli stands out as an emotionally charged, high-intensity drama to watch out for this summer.