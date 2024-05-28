x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Esha Gupta In Dubai
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Nora Fatehi Hot In Black
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anand Deverakonda puts Rashmika at a Spot

Published on May 28, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Anand Deverakonda puts Rashmika at a Spot

Top beauty Rashmika Mandanna is out to promote Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha and the grand pre-release event took place last night. Anand Deverakonda had quick questions for Rashmika and he asked about her favourite co-star. The actress smiled asking him that he is her family and why he was putting her at a spot. After smiling, the actress replied ‘Rowdy Boy’ is her favourite co-star. The crowds cheered up louder during that moment. During her speech, she also heaped praise on Baby director Sai Rajesh for his work.

“I would like to work with Sai Rajesh garu if given a chance. I loved his direction and dedication. I would love to play a mental role if given a chance in your film. It made me curious as an actress” told the top actress. Rashmika is busy with Pushpa 2: The Rule and she is also busy with a couple of women-centric films.

Next Hanuman Producer on Top Gear Previous Gam Gam Ganesha Pre Release Event
else

TRENDING

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 Ticket Hike: A Lesson for Telugu Cinema
image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 is on ‘Wildfire’

Latest

image
USA BO : Pushpa 2 makes a killing on Saturday
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Success Press Meet
image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Pledges Personal Trust Funds for Kadapa Municipal School Development
image
Is Team Revanth oversmart or foolish?
image
Four AP Panchayats Win Prestigious National Awards

Related Articles

Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire Tamannaah Bhatia Bubbly Look Nushrratt Bharuccha Hot In Red Bikini Esha Gupta In Dubai Shreya Ghoshal Divine Look Sonakshi and Zaheer iqbal Rome Trip AshuReddy Bold Photo Shoot Nayanthara Mesmerizing PhotoShoot Pushpa2 The Rule Shoot Unseen Pics Sree Leela Stunning Looks In Black Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Red Saree Nora Fatehi Hot In Black Manushi Chhillar Chilling Out NagaChaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Nikhil Siddharth Son Dheera’s First touch of the Sea Priyamani Stunning Looks In Black Anikha surendran Gorgeous Look Shraddha Srinath Stylish Look