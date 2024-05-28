Anand Deverakonda puts Rashmika at a Spot

Top beauty Rashmika Mandanna is out to promote Anand Deverakonda’s Gam Gam Ganesha and the grand pre-release event took place last night. Anand Deverakonda had quick questions for Rashmika and he asked about her favourite co-star. The actress smiled asking him that he is her family and why he was putting her at a spot. After smiling, the actress replied ‘Rowdy Boy’ is her favourite co-star. The crowds cheered up louder during that moment. During her speech, she also heaped praise on Baby director Sai Rajesh for his work.

“I would like to work with Sai Rajesh garu if given a chance. I loved his direction and dedication. I would love to play a mental role if given a chance in your film. It made me curious as an actress” told the top actress. Rashmika is busy with Pushpa 2: The Rule and she is also busy with a couple of women-centric films.