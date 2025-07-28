Anasuya Blocks 3 Million People: Still Manages 1.2 Million Followers

Anchor turned actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has cracked the social media code by blocking more people than most celebs even have followers. Yes, you read that right. In a recent interview, Anasuya proudly declared that she has blocked over 3 million people. While most celebrities cry over one bad comment, Anasuya seems to have treated her block button like a video game controller.

Seriously, is she secretly running a parallel social media universe? Because if someone with fewer films and more controversy than screen time is pulling these numbers, something magical is happening. Let’s put things in perspective. Rashmika Mandanna, the national crush, has around 5 million followers. Pooja Hegde, with her string of big-budget films, boasts 5.2 million. And Anasuya? Well, she’s sitting pretty at 1.2 million.

According to her, she blocks anyone who drops a negative comment. Logical, sure. But now we’re wondering: how were there even 3 million people blocked in the first place? Did she take a masterclass in online negativity filtering?

She deactivated X (formerly Twitter) several times but kept coming back. Critics came, trolls attacked, and Anasuya stood strong with her mighty weapon: BLOCKED. So the next time someone asks how to grow your social media presence, just say: “Do what Anasuya did. Block three million people. The real ones will stay.”