Anasuya responds about her Recent Social Media Actions

During a recent interaction, actress Anasuya revealed that she has blocked close to 3 million people after she felt uncomfortable with their comments or statements on social media. Her statement created a sensation all over and it turned into a headline all over. The actress issued a statement for the same:

“I currently find myself in a position where I often remain silent when others comment on me. However, when criticism arises simply for living my life, I feel compelled to speak out-clearly and without anger. Recently, I have encountered some social media channels creating videos featuring women speakers who target me specifically. They neither know me nor do I know them, yet they approach me with such personal context. Yes, I am a woman, a wife, and a mother of two. I also enjoy dressing in a way that reflects my personal style. Glamour, style, and confidence have always been integral to my identity.

Some believe that this doesn’t align with being a mother. I want to pose a question: Does becoming a mother mean giving up your true self? My family-my husband and children-love me for who I am. They do not judge me; they support me. That is what truly matters. I recognize that some may not be accustomed to this level of openness, and that’s perfectly fine. However, let’s not mistake choice for negative influence.

My children are growing up witnessing a woman who is confident, kind, respectful, and unashamed of herself. Being bold does not equate to being disrespectful. Dressing in the way I enjoy does not mean I have lost my values. I’m not asking anyone to follow my example, nor am I claiming this is the only way to live. I simply desire the freedom to live my way, just as you wish to live yours.

To the young individuals watching, I do not judge you for your perspectives, and I hope you extend the same courtesy to others regarding their lifestyles.If we can learn to accept our differences without resorting to attacks, we will all be able to coexist more peacefully. I will continue to live proudly, lovingly, and unapologetically, while always maintaining respect for others” told Anasuya through her social media page.