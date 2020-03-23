Anasuya trolled for her coronavirus tweet

The other day the Chief Ministers of both the Telugu states announced lockdown of AP and Telangana till March 31st to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Telangana IT Minister KTR said that all the white cardholders in the state will receive free ration and financial assistance of Rs 1500. Actress and anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj responded to this asking if the Telangana government if they can consider helping people like her.

Anasuya said that she would be hit if she is away from work as she should have to bear the monthly mandatory expenses like house rent, power bills,EMIs etc. This did not go well with the netizens and they soon started trolling her for her post. Some of them questioned Anasuya to respond to the seriousness of coronavirus while others trolled her as she is charging huge for the tv shows and films questioning where the money went into?

Sir..with due respect & will to abide by the Govt..just to throw light..considering some professions..if we can’t go to work..we don’t make our incomes..but we have to bear monthly mandatory expenses like house rent, power bills,EMIs etc..request you to consider such situations🙏🏻 https://t.co/YsXJqPxcBa — Anasuya Bharadwaj (@anusuyakhasba) March 22, 2020