Anasuya’s Apology to a Veteran Actress

Tollywood actress Anasuya Bharadwaj has taken a dig against actor Sivaji for making objectionable comments on women. Anasuya got a huge support from women and others after the debate continued. Anasuya has taken her social media page to apologize to veteran actress Raasi for her comments in a tv show which happened three years ago. The video has been going viral all over after which Anasuya issued an apology.

“Dear Raasi garu, My sincere apologies to you. Three years ago, I used double meaning dialogues in a skit against you. I should have raised an objection against the team. It is my mistake. Please accept my apologies. I cannot rectify my mistake. People change and evolve. I have left the tv show and this is a change from my end. I am more stronger and empowered than before to question the narratives built around women’s bodies. Hope you understand and lend your support. Wishing you well ma’am” posted Anasuya.