Andhra cabinet approves new IT Policy for 2021-24

Andhra Pradesh cabinet under the chairmanship of chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took several key decisions, including approving the new Information Technology (IT) Policy for the period 2021-24.

“Andhra Pradesh state cabinet headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday took several key decisions, which include approving the new Information Technology (IT) policy for 2021-24 and to observe Farmers’ Day on July 8 commemorating the birth anniversary of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy,” said an official statement.

As part of the IT Policy, the government will prioritize infrastructure development to set up three concept cities, including establishing digital libraries at gram panchayat levels and providing high speed internet facilities to villages.

“For this, the government is setting up an IT Emerging Technologies Research University in Visakhapatnam,” the statement said.

Information and Public Relations (I & PR) Minister Perni Venkatramaiah said the cabinet approved 12 projects at a cost of Rs 1,445 crore, encompassing the opening of 100 integrated agri and aqua labs, 645 community hiring centres and 1,898 permanent buildings for rythu bharosa kendrams (RBKs).

Likewise, the cabinet approved the setting up of 45 new RBKs and the construction of 1,262 godowns at village level.

Meanwhile, Reddy is scheduled to inaugurate 53 veterinary hospitals, dispensaries, rural livestock units, set up at a cost of Rs 32 crore.

He will also open a dedicated telemedicine call centre for livestock healthcare, six new rythu bazaars and also lay the foundation stone for post-harvest infrastructure development at RBK level by establishing a food processing unit in each Parliament constituency, including a Kadaknath poultry farm at Utukuru in Kadapa district.

Under the Nadu – Nedu scheme, market yards will be revamped at a cost of Rs 212 crore.

Discussing the concept of infrastructure in the medical sector, the cabinet approved the purchase of 539 new vehicles under the 104 programme for PHCs across the state.

Likewise, the cabinet also gave a green signal to provide laptops for students studying between classes 9 and 12 or choose cash in lieu of laptops under Amma Vodi and Vasati Deevena schemes.

The cabinet also gave the nod for establishing Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district and turning Vizianagaram Engineering College into a varsity by amending the JNTU Act, 2008.

The cabinet also gave a green signal to return 2,180 acres of land, acquired for Kakinada special economic zone (SEZ) back in 2007, including bearing additional costs like stamp duty, transfer fee and registration fee.

Besides these, the cabinet gave a nod for the proposal of supplying water by gravity under the initial phase for water supply through Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project in Puttaparthi constituency at a cost of Rs 864 crore.