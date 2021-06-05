The Andhra Pradesh government has come to the rescue of a Covid-hit government doctor, who has been battling for life in a Hyderabad hospital and also decided to reimburse his medical bill to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore needed for treatment.

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday also announced that his government will bear the treatment cost of Bhaskar Rao, a medical official in PHC Karamchedu of Prakasam district, who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Rao’s wife Bhagyalakshmi, Assistant Professor, Radio Diagnosis in Guntur Medical College, had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Both of them were later admitted to GGH, Guntur on April 30, and were administered Remedesivir provided by the government.

With Rao’s condition worsening, he was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, where the doctors had advised that he should be put on ECMO (Extra corporeal membrane oxygenation) and lung transplant, but he was unable to bear the expenses of Rs 1.5 crore.

After learning about the situation from Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the doctor gets good treatment, with the government bearing the cost for the treatment.

Andhra Pradesh Doctors Association thanked the Chief Minister for his gesture.

Association General Secretary Pidakala Syamsundar said the decision has given assurance to the government doctors in the state and also provided them with the strength to fight against the pandemic.