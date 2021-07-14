Andhra CM laying special emphasis on students, teachers’ health: MP

Rajya Sabha member and senior Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy, on Wednesday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has laid special emphasis on the health of teachers and students. The CM has mandated Covid vaccination for all teachers before schools reopen after having remained closed due to the second wave of the pandemic.

“He (Chief Minister) has directed officials for complete vaccination of all teachers before schools reopen,” said Vijayasai Reddy.

Apart from vaccination in schools, he said Jagan Mohan Reddy has also directed officials to inoculate degree college students in their college premises.

He also highlighted that the Chief Minister has written multiple letters to the Central government exposing the illegal usage of Krishna river water by neighbouring Telangana and will approach the Supreme Court.

“To protect the state’s water needs, the Andhra government is ready for a legal fight and will approach the Supreme Court,” he added.