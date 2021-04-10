Andhra CM to partake in Sita Rama Kalyanam on April 26

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the Sita Rama Kalyanam (divine wedding) at Vontimitta in Kadapa district on April 26.

“Chief Minister of AP Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be taking part in the celestial Kalyanam (wedding) for the first time on April 26,” said a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official on Friday.

However, the number of devotees allowed to participate in the event is restricted to 5,000, considering the raging second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Rising infections is also one of the reasons why the event is being held at Vontimitta, under the auspices of TTD and Kadapa district administration, following the national Covid guidelines, said TTD executive officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy.

Jawahar Reddy inspected the premises of the kalyana vedika along with the district collector and superintendent of police.

The executive officer appealed to the local devotees to adhere to Coronavirus guidelines and cooperate with TTD and the district administration for the successful conduct of the mega religious event.

“SVBC will be telecasting the live event of celestial marriage which commences at 8 p.m. onwards for the benefit of global devotees. The procedure for issuance of passes will be discussed with the district management later,” said Jawahar Reddy.

Meanwhile, Bhashyakarla utsavam (fete) commenced at Tirumala on Friday, which will last for 19 days and conclude on April 27.

As part of the fete on Friday evening, after Sahasra Deepalankara Seva, Bhashyakarlavaru was also accompanied by the deities in the procession around four mada streets.

Meanwhile, Jawahar Reddy directed officials to set up a centralized procurement cell for purchasing medical equipment and medicines for BIRRD, SVIMS and central hospitals run by TTD.

He instructed officials to establish help desks and reception cells, along with electronic displays boards at BIRRD to transform it into a patient friendly unit.

“New rooms built for in-patients should be commissioned and the artificial limbs unit should be strengthened by completing the purchase of new equipment,” said the senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, among others.