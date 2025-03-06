x
Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!

Published on March 6, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra Govt Fights Back! Legal Action Against YS Jagan Media!

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to take legal action against the media outlet Sakshi for publishing a misleading and defamatory article about its prestigious WhatsApp governance services. The government accused Sakshi of intentionally spreading false information in an article titled ‘Mana Mithra Maroo Marichude’ on February 3, which allegedly aimed to create misconceptions among the public.

The government has directed officials to file a defamation case under Section 222 of the BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) against the editor, bureau chief, and publishers of Sakshi. The article, according to the government, was published with malicious intent and damaged the reputation of its innovative governance initiatives.

The WhatsApp governance services, introduced by the TDP lead government, have been widely appreciated for their efficiency in delivering public services. The government highlighted that such false reporting undermines public trust and vowed to take strict action against those responsible for spreading misinformation.

