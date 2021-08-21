Andhra govt indulging in corruption through ‘Nadu Nedu’: TDP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former minister K.S. Jawahar on Saturday alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government is indulging in corruption through the school renovation scheme ‘Nadu-Nedu’.

He claimed that this scheme was brought out only to give contracts to the ruling YSRCP leaders.

Jawahar demanded a detailed probe in ‘Nadu-Nedu’, alleging that the ruling party leaders were claiming bills without even doing any work.

“In other schools, they did poor quality work but eventually encashed excessively huge bills. In some others, they took government funds for more works than they actually carried out,” the TDP leader alleged.

According to the opposition leader, “the whole world knew that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would commit a scam in every scheme”.

He claimed that the state government was allegedly customizing every programme to meet the fraudulent demands of the ruling party leaders.

“Huge frauds took place in the contracts carried out for repairs in government schools in the name of Mana Badi Nadu Nedu,” Jawahar alleged.

Further, he claimed that Reddy ‘destroyed’ many sectors and didn’t even spare the education sector.

“AP stood in the third place in quality education during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, but now it has come down to 19th position in just two years of the YSRCP rule. Crores of public funds were looted in the name of painting colours to schools. Fee reimbursement was cancelled to the weaker sections students, depriving them of higher educational opportunities,” Jawahar alleged.

Referring to the recently renovated school building in P. Gannavaram by the CM, Jawahar alleged that poor quality of work was carried out by officials, contractor and MLA Kondepi Chitti Babu.