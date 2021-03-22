Andhra Guv appreciates Shyamala’s record swim across Palk strait

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Monday congratulated and appreciated Goli Shyamala for attaining a feat of being the first Telugu woman to swim the Palk Strait recently, a narrow channel of sea between India and Sri Lanka.

He appreciated Shyamala’s grit and determination to set the swimming record at the age of 44 by covering a distance of 30 kilometres between India and Sri Lanka.

She swam for 13 hours and 43 minutes from Jaffna district in Sri Lanka to Danushkoti in Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu.

“Shyamala would achieve many more such achievements in the future,” wished the Governor.

The 44-year-old woman hails from Samarlakota village in East Godavari district.

Incidentally, Shyamala is the first Telugu woman and the second woman in the world to swim across the strait.