Andhra King Taluka Falls Short of Buzz

Energetic Star Ram’s recent offering Andhra King Taluka was released on Thursday. The film opened with poor occupancies and the word of mouth has been decent. But the film failed to gain strength and witness packed houses all over. The box-office numbers have been quite poor when compared to the word of mouth and the competition. Though Andhra King Taluka is the only choice, the collections are not great.

Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are promoting the film in the USA and the footfalls in USA too are pretty average. Andhra King Taluka failed to mint big money and emerge as a winner. Andhra King Taluka is a better film when compared to the previous attempts of Ram but it did not turn out to be a money spinner. Andhra King Taluka is directed by Mahesh Babu P and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.