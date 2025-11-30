x
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Movie News

Andhra King Taluka Falls Short of Buzz

Published on November 30, 2025 by sankar

Andhra King Taluka Falls Short of Buzz

Energetic Star Ram’s recent offering Andhra King Taluka was released on Thursday. The film opened with poor occupancies and the word of mouth has been decent. But the film failed to gain strength and witness packed houses all over. The box-office numbers have been quite poor when compared to the word of mouth and the competition. Though Andhra King Taluka is the only choice, the collections are not great.

Ram and Bhagyashri Borse are promoting the film in the USA and the footfalls in USA too are pretty average. Andhra King Taluka failed to mint big money and emerge as a winner. Andhra King Taluka is a better film when compared to the previous attempts of Ram but it did not turn out to be a money spinner. Andhra King Taluka is directed by Mahesh Babu P and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

