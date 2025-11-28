Andhra King Taluka gains Momentum

The advance bookings of Ram’s recent offering Andhra King Taluka were quite low. The film released on Thursday and the openings are not great. Andhra King Taluka released between decent expectations with low footfalls all over. With word of mouth, the numbers picked up by afternoon and they have seen a rise by evening. The night shows are packed with audience across the Telugu states. Ram and Bhaghyashri Borse are promoting the film in the USA.

As it is Thanksgiving Weekend in the USA, Andhra King Taluka is expected to witness a good jump and perform well over this weekend. The film will also witness good numbers from today in the Telugu states. The performances of Ram, Bhagyashri Borse and Upendra are appreciated along with the emotional content and the songs. Directed by Mahesh Babu P, Andhra King Taluka is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.