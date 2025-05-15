Andhra King Taluka Glimpse: Ram’s Fanboy Moments

Energetic Star Ram is shooting for his upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka. The film is a different attempt directed by Mahesh P and the title glimpse of the film is released today on the occasion of Ram’s birthday. The glimpse is a perfect introduction to the characterization of Ram played in the film. As the title suggests, Ram plays a hardcore fan of Telugu Superstar ‘Andhra King’ played by Kannada Superstar Upendra. The glimpse also narrates about the celebrations of fans in theatres and about the crisis of tickets for the fans show on the release day of a Superstar’s film.

Ram is well presented and he fits well as a hardcore fan of a Superstar. The celebrations in a single screen are well presented. The background score by Vivek and Mervin is decent and the cinematography work is good. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Andhra King Taluka. The shoot of the film is happening and the release date will be announced at a later date. Ram who has done a bunch of mass films has changed track and he has picked up an interesting film. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Ram’s look is well designed in Andhra King Taluka.