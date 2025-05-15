x
Ananya Panday’s postcards from Lago di Camo
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fabulous Look
Ketika Sharma Feminine Desires Live Softly
Rakul Preet Singh’s A night of bling
Nabha Natesh Untamed Fair With Black Saree
Amyra Dastur Srilanka Holiday Trip
Malavika Mohanan Kerala Trip
Manasa Varanasi Latest Stills
Srinidhi Shetty In HIT3 Success Meet
Ivana Spotted In Single Movie Success Meet
Ketika Sharma In Single Movie Success Meet
Niharika Konidela Stuns In Black Saree
Eesha Rebba Stuns In Brown
Samantha At Subham Movie Promotions In Hyd
Kethika Sharma Interview stills
Kiara Advani at Met Gala 2025
Aditi Rao Hydari In Wave Summit India 2025
Ramya Pasupuleti Koh Saumi Trip
Tamannaah Bhatia In Red Rose Look
Miss Portugal Arrives In Hyderabad
Movie News

Andhra King Taluka Glimpse: Ram’s Fanboy Moments

Published on May 15, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra King Taluka Glimpse: Ram’s Fanboy Moments
23 Music Review: Melodious songs with Emotional Touch
YSRCP ₹3500 Cr Liquor Scam: Govindappa Balaji’s Role Exposed
Sumanth’s Anaganaga Movie Review
TDP Political Bureau Key Decisions for Welfare Schemes

Energetic Star Ram is shooting for his upcoming movie Andhra King Taluka. The film is a different attempt directed by Mahesh P and the title glimpse of the film is released today on the occasion of Ram’s birthday. The glimpse is a perfect introduction to the characterization of Ram played in the film. As the title suggests, Ram plays a hardcore fan of Telugu Superstar ‘Andhra King’ played by Kannada Superstar Upendra. The glimpse also narrates about the celebrations of fans in theatres and about the crisis of tickets for the fans show on the release day of a Superstar’s film.

Ram is well presented and he fits well as a hardcore fan of a Superstar. The celebrations in a single screen are well presented. The background score by Vivek and Mervin is decent and the cinematography work is good. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Andhra King Taluka. The shoot of the film is happening and the release date will be announced at a later date. Ram who has done a bunch of mass films has changed track and he has picked up an interesting film. Bhagyashree Borse is the heroine and Ram’s look is well designed in Andhra King Taluka.

