Andhra King Taluka, Memorable Film: Hanu Raghavapudi

Ram Pothineni’s latest outing Andhra King Taluka is running successfully in theatres, earning appreciation from audiences and industry insiders alike.

Directors Hanu Raghavapudi and Bobby extended their praises to the team for crafting such an emotionally resonant film.

Hanu Raghavapudi, who is currently directing Prabhas in Fauzi, watched Andhra King Taluka and was highly impressed.

He remarked, “The performances of the lead actors were top-notch. Ram, in particular, delivered exceptionally well. Bhagya Shri, Rao Ramesh, and everyone was brilliant. Translating the director’s vision from paper to the audience’s hearts is a huge task, and the team achieved it flawlessly. In every sense, this is a truly memorable film.”

Director Bobby, who is gearing up for his next film with Megastar Chiranjeevi, also shared his appreciation:

“Director Mahesh beautifully showcased how fans connect with a hero. The story begins in a village, and though I expected a slow start, the emotional graph picks up steadily, leading to a gripping interval. I especially enjoyed the second half.”

The glowing words of both directors are expected to further strengthen the film’s momentum, as Andhra King Taluka continues to rake in impressive collections.