Andhra needs 25L vaccines to make ‘Tika Utsav’ a success

Staring at Coronavirus vaccine shortage in time for ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine utsav), Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply 25 lakh more vaccine doses.

“There is an urgent need for another 25 lakh doses for our state which if made available to us before April 11, Tika Utsav can be celebrated under your able leadership in my state in a grand manner and it can be showcased at the national level,” wrote Reddy on Friday.

He highlighted that the southern state has only 2 lakh vaccine doses currently and another 2 lakh doses were expected to be received on Friday.

Following Modi’s video conference with chief ministers on Thursday, Reddy directed officials to vaccinate at least 6 lakh people a day during the ‘vaccination utsav’ between April 11 – 14.

“We have drawn out an action plan to cover 6 lakh people (4 lakh in rural areas plus 2 lakh in urban areas) per day, totalling to 24 lakh people in four days of the Tika Utsav. However, for ensuring that Tika Utsav is a success, vaccine supplies must be assured,” he noted.

The chief minister requested the Prime Minister to instruct health ministry officials to supply 25 lakh doses.

Reddy promised that the state government will extend full cooperation to the Union Government in all aspects with regard to Coronavirus management and vaccination.

Meanwhile, the CM also took the opportunity to showcase the village and ward volunteer system put in place to distribute governance to the grassroots and how useful it will prove to be during the ‘Tika Utsav’.

“My state has a system of volunteers where a dedicated volunteer takes care of the needs of 50 families. These volunteers would be roped in to mobilise eligible persons for vaccination,” said Reddy.

According to the Chief Minister, during the special vaccination drive, 1,145 villages and 259 wards covering respective areas of 1,140 primary health centres (PHCs), and 259 UHCs will be covered.

“In four days, 4,580 villages and 1,036 urban wards shall be covered to ensure all persons above 45 years of age are vaccinated on a saturation basis,” Reddy said.

He said all the district administrations would be involved in this drive so that the programme gets a festive look.