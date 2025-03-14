x
Andhra Pradesh Approves Over ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Fresh Investments

Published on March 14, 2025 by nymisha

Andhra Pradesh Approves Over ₹1.21 Lakh Crore Fresh Investments

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) of Andhra Pradesh has approved new investments worth ₹1.21 lakh crore. This decision came during a meeting held in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s chamber at the Assembly.

The board gave green signal to proposals from ten companies across various sectors. Notable among these is Satyavedu Reserve InfraCity Private Limited, which plans to invest ₹25,000 crore in Sri City, Chittoor district, creating 50,000 jobs. Another significant approval went to Indosol Solar Private Limited, which proposed investments of about ₹58,469 crore with 13,000 employment opportunities.

In Nayudupeta, Premier Energies received approval for ₹1,742 crore investment that promises 2,000 jobs. Dalmiya Cements got clearance for their ₹2,883 crore project in Kadapa district. Visakhapatnam will see LG Global International setting up operations with ₹1,500 crore investment.

The tourism sector also received attention with approvals for Mayfair Beach Resort’s ₹400 crore convention center and Oberoi Vilas Resort’s ₹250 crore project.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu instructed officials and public representatives to follow up closely until investments materialize. He directed the establishment of MSME parks in all assembly constituencies, with 26 district centers as pilot projects. Chandrababu Naidu also ordered setting up five Ratan Tata Innovation Centers within a month.

