Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth

Published on July 24, 2025 by swathy

Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Meeting Highlights: Focus on Investments, Metro Rail, and Industrial Growth

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, held a significant meeting at the Secretariat to review key development issues and investment strategies. The CM emphasized easing norms to attract investments in backward regions and urged ministers to proactively engage in bringing industries to their constituencies.

Focus on Rayalaseema & Industrial Policy

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out the investment potential in Rayalaseema, especially in the manufacturing sector. He stressed leveraging the Electronics Manufacturing Policy to boost development in the region. The Cabinet approved the state’s new electronics policy aimed at positioning Andhra Pradesh as a preferred investment destination, with a focus on reviving industrial growth and tapping central incentives previously missed due to policy gaps.

Land Regularisation & Accountability

On the issue of unauthorised land layouts, the CM made it clear that repeated violations should not be encouraged. The Cabinet decided to take a deeper look into layout regularization rules. Ministers agreed on the need for a stricter stance going forward.

Metro Rail Projects

The Cabinet discussed progress on the Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada Metro Rail projects. It was agreed that both would move forward with joint efforts from the central and state governments.

Tirupati Stampede Investigation

Responding to the stampede in Tirupati, the Cabinet reviewed the report submitted by a retired judge. Based on findings, the Cabinet approved criminal proceedings against officials held responsible, including a DSP and cow protection officer.

Major Investment Approvals

Several industrial proposals received Cabinet nod:

Peenom People: ₹207 crore investment on 4.45 acres; 2,500 jobs.

Sify Data Center in Visakhapatnam: ₹16,466 crore investment with 3.6 acres in Madhurawada and 50 acres in Pardesipalem allocated.

Sattva Infrastructure: Allotted 30 acres in Madhurawada; expected ₹1,500 crore investment and 25,000 jobs.

EANSR Global: Approved 7.79 acres for infrastructure development with ₹1,000 crore investment, creating 10,000 jobs.

BVM Energy Residency: 30 acres allotted for software infrastructure via APIIC; ₹1,950 crore investment and 15,000 job opportunities expected.

Urban & Legal Reforms

The Cabinet approved amendments to streamline land regularization laws. Additionally, it sanctioned land pooling of 1,941 acres under VMRDA jurisdiction for urban development.

Strengthening Global Ties

After the meeting, the Chief Minister shared insights from his recent Singapore visit, noting that ties with Singapore had weakened during the previous administration. He emphasized rebuilding those relationships and restoring Andhra Pradesh’s global brand image. Despite negative campaigning, he highlighted the state’s success in raising ₹9,000 crore through bonds.

