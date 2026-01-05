Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in US Road Accident, Children Critically Injured

A tragic road accident in the United States has claimed the lives of a Telugu couple from Andhra Pradesh, leaving their two young children fighting for survival.

The victims have been identified as Kotikalapudi Krishna Kishore, aged 45, and his wife Asha, aged 40. The couple hailed from Palakollu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. They lost their lives in a crash that occurred in the state of Washington .

Krishna Kishore had been working as a software engineer in the United States for more than a decade. According to family sources, the couple had visited Palakollu about ten days ago to spend time with relatives. During their return journey to the US, they celebrated New Year festivities in Dubai before reaching America.

Tragically, the journey ended in disaster. While Krishna Kishore and Asha died on the spot, their daughter and son sustained severe injuries. Both children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

The family in India has been informed of the tragedy. Relatives and friends in Palakollu are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.