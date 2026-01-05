x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
View all stories
Home > NRI Life / Diaspora

Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in US Road Accident, Children Critically Injured

Published on January 5, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Star-Studded Entertainer “Crazy Kalyanam” Unveils Vibrant Title Poster
image
Censor Troubles continue for Tamil Sankranthi Releases
image
Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in US Road Accident, Children Critically Injured
image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
Chiru dominates internet with MSG Trailer

Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in US Road Accident, Children Critically Injured

A tragic road accident in the United States has claimed the lives of a Telugu couple from Andhra Pradesh, leaving their two young children fighting for survival.

The victims have been identified as Kotikalapudi Krishna Kishore, aged 45, and his wife Asha, aged 40. The couple hailed from Palakollu in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. They lost their lives in a crash that occurred in the state of Washington .

Krishna Kishore had been working as a software engineer in the United States for more than a decade. According to family sources, the couple had visited Palakollu about ten days ago to spend time with relatives. During their return journey to the US, they celebrated New Year festivities in Dubai before reaching America.

Tragically, the journey ended in disaster. While Krishna Kishore and Asha died on the spot, their daughter and son sustained severe injuries. Both children are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and their condition is said to be critical.

The family in India has been informed of the tragedy. Relatives and friends in Palakollu are struggling to come to terms with the sudden loss.

Next Censor Troubles continue for Tamil Sankranthi Releases Previous Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
else

TRENDING

image
Star-Studded Entertainer “Crazy Kalyanam” Unveils Vibrant Title Poster
image
Censor Troubles continue for Tamil Sankranthi Releases
image
Chiru dominates internet with MSG Trailer

Latest

image
Star-Studded Entertainer “Crazy Kalyanam” Unveils Vibrant Title Poster
image
Censor Troubles continue for Tamil Sankranthi Releases
image
Andhra Pradesh Couple Dies in US Road Accident, Children Critically Injured
image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
Chiru dominates internet with MSG Trailer

Most Read

image
Supreme Court Relief for Harish Rao in Phone Tapping Case
image
AP Genco Creates History With Record 6,009 MW Power Generation
image
Harish Rao Denies Krishna Water Deal Allegations, Hits Back at Congress

Related Articles

Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy