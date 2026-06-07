Andhra Pradesh Emerging as a Digital Innovation Hub Through Creator Economy Push

Andhra Pradesh is steadily transforming into a strong destination for digital innovation, startup growth, and creator-driven entrepreneurship. With the state government actively encouraging technology, innovation, and digital ecosystems, platforms like the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub are playing a crucial role in turning Andhra Pradesh into a future-ready innovation hub.

The “Creators Zone Digital Summit 2026” held at the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub campus in Chinakakani of Guntur district reflected this growing momentum. The summit was organised jointly by Bharat Digital Media Federation, Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, and Andhra Pradesh Innovation Society. The event brought together more than 200 digital creators, startup founders, social media influencers, innovators, industry leaders, and students from across the state.

The summit highlighted how Andhra Pradesh is creating a supportive environment for young talent and digital entrepreneurs. Under the leadership of the present Andhra Pradesh government, innovation and technology are receiving strong institutional support. The focus is not limited to large industries alone. Equal importance is being given to creators, startups, and emerging entrepreneurs who are shaping the new digital economy.

Speaking at the summit, RTIH CEO Dhatri Reddy said the organisation is committed to identifying talent and helping innovative ideas grow into successful ventures. She explained that the hub is designed to support creators and entrepreneurs at every stage by providing guidance, incubation support, and access to opportunities.

The event featured several sessions on content creation, artificial intelligence, digital monetisation, intellectual property rights, brand collaborations, and new business models. Experts explained how the creator economy is opening up fresh career opportunities for youth and helping thousands build independent income sources through digital platforms.

One of the biggest attractions of the summit was the “Creators Zone Excellence Awards 2026.” Digital creators who demonstrated exceptional creativity and social impact were honoured during the event. The awards recognised the growing influence of the creator community in shaping digital communication and public engagement.

Several prominent personalities attended the summit and shared their views on innovation and entrepreneurship. Among them were Bharat Digital Media Federation Founder and Chairman Viswa C.M. , Bharat DMF Co-Founder and Vice Chairman Vipin Unni , Truezone Solar by Suntech CEO Jakkula Srinivas, Tenali Double Horse Managing Director Shyam Prasad, IICT Director Dr Ashish Kulkarni, Vijayawada Cyber Crime DCP Krishna Prasanna, Eluru District SP K. Pratap Shivakishore, and film director Manasa Sharma.

A recent startup incubated at the Tirupati hub stands as an example of this vision. A Chennai-based startup developed an intelligent vehicle monitoring device that can detect whether a driver is drowsy, whether a vehicle has been stolen, and whether the driver holds a valid licence. The system provides alerts through green, orange, and red indicators, helping traffic police identify suspicious vehicles without stopping every car for manual checks.

Such innovations reflect the larger vision of Andhra Pradesh to promote technology-driven governance and startup-led development. With initiatives like the Creators Zone Digital Summit and strong government-backed innovation support, Andhra Pradesh is steadily positioning itself as one of India’s most promising centres for digital entrepreneurship and future technologies.