Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a major step to address long-pending issues faced by state employees. Fulfilling its promise made after coming to power, the coalition government has announced a clear and time-bound schedule to ensure promotions for eligible government staff.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had earlier held direct discussions with employee unions and explained the state’s financial position. As part of immediate relief, the government released one pending Allowance. Now, ahead of Sankranti, it has delivered bigger news by focusing on career growth and timely promotions.

The government has fixed a strict 20-day timeline to complete Departmental Promotion Committees across all departments. It has also made it mandatory that promotions will be carried out every year following the same schedule, ensuring no eligible employee is left waiting.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued an urgent memo to Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Heads of Departments. As per the orders, all DPCs must be completed by the 31st of this month and promotion Government Orders must be issued within the deadline.

Heads of Departments have been asked to submit proposals by the 21st. Departments must forward them to the General Administration Department by the 23rd. The GAD will complete the DPC process by the 29th. Final promotion orders must be issued on the 31st.

District Collectors have also been instructed to closely monitor the process. Employees have welcomed the move and are hopeful that the government will soon take positive decisions on pending DA arrears and PRC-related dues as well.