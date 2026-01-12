x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
View all stories
Home > Politics

Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti

Published on January 12, 2026 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early
image
Malavika Mohanan Shines Opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti
image
Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil
image
Andhra Pradesh Roads Create History with Guinness World Records

Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a major step to address long-pending issues faced by state employees. Fulfilling its promise made after coming to power, the coalition government has announced a clear and time-bound schedule to ensure promotions for eligible government staff.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had earlier held direct discussions with employee unions and explained the state’s financial position. As part of immediate relief, the government released one pending Allowance. Now, ahead of Sankranti, it has delivered bigger news by focusing on career growth and timely promotions.

The government has fixed a strict 20-day timeline to complete Departmental Promotion Committees across all departments. It has also made it mandatory that promotions will be carried out every year following the same schedule, ensuring no eligible employee is left waiting.

Chief Secretary K Vijayanand issued an urgent memo to Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries, and Heads of Departments. As per the orders, all DPCs must be completed by the 31st of this month and promotion Government Orders must be issued within the deadline.

Heads of Departments have been asked to submit proposals by the 21st. Departments must forward them to the General Administration Department by the 23rd. The GAD will complete the DPC process by the 29th. Final promotion orders must be issued on the 31st.

District Collectors have also been instructed to closely monitor the process. Employees have welcomed the move and are hopeful that the government will soon take positive decisions on pending DA arrears and PRC-related dues as well.

Next Malavika Mohanan Shines Opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab Previous Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil
else

TRENDING

image
MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early
image
Malavika Mohanan Shines Opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab
image
Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil

Latest

image
MSG: Family Crowds arrive Early
image
Malavika Mohanan Shines Opposite Prabhas in The Raja Saab
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti
image
Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil
image
Andhra Pradesh Roads Create History with Guinness World Records

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Government Announces Time-Bound Promotions for Employees Ahead of Sankranti
image
Andhra Pradesh Roads Create History with Guinness World Records
image
Telangana Movie Ticket Hike Row Triggers Political Storm

Related Articles

Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2