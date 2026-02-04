x
Andhra Pradesh Government Gears Up for Budget 2026 With Focus on Welfare and Development

Published on February 4, 2026 by Sanyogita

Andhra Pradesh Government Gears Up for Budget 2026 With Focus on Welfare and Development

Chandrababu Naidu

The Andhra Pradesh government is preparing to present the state budget for this year in the Assembly on February 14. Ahead of the presentation, detailed consultations are underway to finalise priorities and allocations. The government is aiming for a balanced budget that strengthens welfare delivery while accelerating long pending development works.

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav has begun a series of meetings with ministers from various departments. During these interactions, he is reviewing departmental requirements and assessing financial needs. Based on these inputs, the budget framework is being shaped to ensure realistic and timely allocations.

Five Welfare Schemes to Get Special Focus

According to sources, the government has decided to give special attention to five flagship welfare schemes in this budget. These include Thalliki Vandanam, Deepam 2.0, Annadata Sukhibhava, Stree Shakti, and the NTR Bharosa Pension scheme. These programmes were implemented effectively last year and reached beneficiaries without major disruptions.

The government now plans to continue the same momentum by providing assured funding. The objective is to avoid delays in payments and ensure smooth implementation across the state. Along with these schemes, allocations for other ongoing welfare initiatives are also expected to be part of the budget.

Funds for Key Infrastructure Projects

Alongside welfare, the budget is expected to prioritise major infrastructure projects. Special emphasis is likely on the Polavaram irrigation project and development works in the state capital Amaravati. These projects are seen as crucial for the long term economic growth of Andhra Pradesh.

The government is also focusing on completing irrigation and water projects in the backward regions of Rayalaseema and North Andhra. Adequate funding is expected to be provided to speed up these works and address regional imbalances.

Boost for Industry and Core Sectors

The industrial sector is also set to receive importance in the upcoming budget. The government aims to attract investments and create employment by strengthening industrial infrastructure. In addition, sectors such as roads, logistics, horticulture, and the Jal Jeevan Mission are expected to receive suitable allocations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has already given clear directions to the Finance Minister to ensure that essential sectors are not neglected. With these guidelines, the government is expected to present a budget that combines welfare assurance with development driven growth.

Overall, expectations are high that the Andhra Pradesh budget will reflect a clear vision. The focus appears to be on stable welfare funding, faster completion of key projects, and building a strong foundation for future growth.

